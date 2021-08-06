China’s Xi Jinping will do ‘whatever it takes’ to maintain control: Former National Economic Council director

Former National Economic Council director Larry Lindsey argued new Chinese business regulations and restrictions covering anti-trust, data security and more shouldn’t surprise the business world on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

LARRY LINDSEY: In my opinion, we should not have been surprised at what's happening [with China’s new regulations on businesses]. The Chinese Communist Party's primary mission now under Xi Jinping is control. And a lot of these companies were threatening the control of the Communist Party.

Jinping and company are just not going to stand for it. They're going to do whatever it takes to maintain their control.

There's just hasn't been any action [from the Biden administration]. And the problem with our extremely easy money policy is that at some point, it's going to erode confidence in the Fed as a credible central bank. So in that sense, in the long run, not in the short run, but in the long run, what we're now going through in fiscal and monetary policy is going to help Xi Jinping in his objective here.

