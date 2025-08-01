Chamber of Commerce finds Americans favor pro-business policies in 'big, beautiful bill'

New data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that American voters favor the pro-growth tax provisions affecting businesses within the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) signed by President Donald Trump.

In a memo to Chamber members that was viewed exclusively by FOX Business, the organization said that Americans are supportive of specific pro-business tax policies in the new law despite polling data showing opposition to the overall legislation. For example, a Fox News Poll conducted July 19-21 found that among all voters, OBBBA had just 39% approval.

"Something may be getting lost in translation when people just describe it as 'one big, beautiful bill' and so we're releasing polling data to really help inform the debate that when you do ask people about the particulars, there's strong support here," Chamber of Commerce chief policy officer and head of strategic advocacy Neil Bradley told FOX Business in an interview.

"It's not just the no-tax on tips, or the tax relief for Social Security. The pro-growth, pro-business provisions of the bill are also incredibly popular."

The Chamber found in its polling that a little more than two-thirds of respondents, or 67%, favored the permanent restoration of business deductions for research and development.

The OBBBA also made permanent the full expensing of businesses' capital investments, such as on machinery, equipment and technology, which 62% of respondents said they favored.

Another provision that permanently extended the business interest deduction was backed by 64% of voters.

"For the very reason that some of these pro-growth tax provisions are just harder to talk about and explain, I was pleased that they still had such high support," Bradley said.

The Chamber's memo noted its polling found that nearly two-thirds of voters, or 65%, were in support of permanently extending the 2017 tax cuts that were set to expire at the end of this year and would've triggered the largest automatic tax hike in U.S. history.

"There would have been tremendous negative feedback had all of those tax provisions been allowed to expire," Bradley said, adding that the polling showed that voters "want permanent resolution here."

The Chamber's memo also explained that its polling found that 71% of respondents said they would be more likely to support congressional candidates who voted to make the 2017 tax law permanent.

"The thing that did not surprise me in the poll was the strong support among voters for elected officials who voted to make the tax cuts permanent because in the townhalls that the U.S. Chamber is hosting across the country – and we're on our way to doing 100 of those this year – that's exactly what we hear," Bradley said.