Capitalism needs better messaging in fight against socialism: Kennedy

In the tug-of-war between socialism and capitalism, why is the free market landing on its face?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is a cross between a goodwill donation bin and an out-of-tune Joan Baez ballad, but somehow what should have been a laughably flat fad has turned into a full-fledged movement not because it’s good or right, but because the counter messaging is atrocious.

Everyone wants to be liked. It’s a basic human impulse for some of you, and that explains the turn-on-a-dime hypocrisy from people like Jim Carrey and Sean Penn. Being cool is like heroin for some people, and once you get high you spend the rest of your days chasing that fleeting feeling.

What’s cooler than pretending you hate money and giving away someone else’s stuff under the guise of “fairness”?

You know what’s cooler than that? Having the ability to make your own money, your own damn choices and not being subjected to mob theft that steals opportunity right out from under you.

If money weren’t cool, pseudo-socialists like Bill Maher and Chelsea Handler would tell jokes for free in soup kitchens. Instead they chase deals because they’ve been poor once and they don’t want to feel hunger pangs unless they're starving themselves for their Emmy outfits.

We all know what follows from socialism: It starts out with pure intentions, but robs by design, kills creativity with central planning and grows corrupt and unequal when paranoids in charge buckle at the thought of having to share by force. It is a system rooted in judgment. You’re always better than somebody else who has something you want, and then when someone wants something from you, you naturally grow protective and dubious. And then it all falls apart like the Soviet Union, China, Cambodia, North Korea, and the long list of failed socialist states goes on and on.

Parents, teachers, professors, economists, pundits, entrepreneurs, tinkerers and misfits all have to do a better job of unapologetically singing the praises of capitalism and free markets which unequivocally demonstrate the ability to pull people out of poverty and improve and lengthen their lives. And it can be done using a tool that every socialist is deathly allergic to: math.