Buttigieg courts high-tax states with SALT cap removal plan

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg mirrored House Democrats on Monday by calling for a removal of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions.

Continue Reading Below

"Removing the SALT cap for families undoes Trump’s politically motivated tax increase and enables governors and mayors across the country to enact progressive tax policies," Buttigieg's campaign said in a press release.

HIGH-TAX NEW JERSEY TRIES FOR SALT CAP WORKAROUND

The move could make Buttigieg more appealing to voters in high-tax states like California, where the state Democratic primary is scheduled for March 3.

The repeal would apply to households earning less than $400,000 under Buttigieg's plan. His rival former Vice President Joe Biden has also signaled support for removing the SALT cap.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The House of Representatives passed a bill to overturn the cap despite President Trump's threat to veto it. The bill would repeal the provision in 2020 and 2021 while allowing the cap for married couples to double to $20,000 in 2019, as previously reported by FOX Business.

High-tax states have sued to have the SALT cap overturned to no avail. A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland in 2019.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.