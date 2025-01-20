Business leaders offer congratulations to President Trump

Multiple business leaders offered congratulations to President Trump on Monday after his inauguration as the nation’s 47th president.

Trump took the oath of office to become commander in chief for the second time around midday on Monday, this time inside the U.S. Capitol building.

His official swearing-in came shortly after that of his vice president, JD Vance.

"Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump and his Family on becoming the 47th President of The United States," Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said on X. "Godspeed."

CEO Mary Barra offered congratulations of her own to Trump and Vance, adding that General Motors "looks forward to working together on our shared goal of a strong U.S. automotive industry."

"Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance on your historic inauguration," wrote Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "We look forward to partnering with you and your administration to harness the power of technology for growth and help drive America’s competitiveness and leadership around the world."

Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook also weighed in.

"Congratulations to @POTUS Donald Trump and @VP JD Vance on your inauguration. We look forward to working with you to usher in a new era of technology + AI innovation that will benefit all Americans," Pichai said on X.

Meanwhile, Cook said his company "look[s] forward to working with the administration to drive continued innovation and jobs for future growth across our great nation."

Pichai and Cook were part of a group of business leaders who had prominent seats at Trump’s inauguration, along with Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon Executive Chair Jeff Bezos.

Zuckerberg, Bezos, Pichai and Cook were spotted earlier Monday at St. John’s Church, the Episcopal church where presidents often attend services prior to their inauguration.

Shortly after being sworn in, Trump gave a speech about his new administration and its goals.

"America will soon be greater, stronger and far more exceptional than ever before," the newly inaugurated president said. "I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success."