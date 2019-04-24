Brits desperately need US, so don't bite the hand that feeds you: Varney

The president and first lady will make a state visit to Britain in the first week of June. It’s the 75th anniversary of D-Day when Allied forces began the invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. The festivities will center on that. But there's more at stake. The Brits desperately need America. They've messed up Brexit. They need a big strong trading partner. That’s us.

Here's my point: Don't bite the hand that feeds you. America could come to the rescue. America could do a grand trade deal. And Mr. Trump has said he would do it. But this president will not react kindly to insult, and the left in Britain is determined to insult our president at every turn. The mayor of London, Sadiqi Khan, will allow another "baby blimp" to mock the president, only this time the blimp will be bigger. Some 10,000 police officers from all over the country will be in London to control the expected riots. Speaker John Bercow, whom you heard him shouting "order, order,” doesn't want Mr. Trump to address Parliament. President Obama did. To refuse Trump would be a serious insult. And then there's the carriage ride down the mall, the red brick road that leads to Buckingham Palace. That will be a flash point. It’s where the rioters will assemble, take to the streets and show Trump he's not welcome here, says Shasta Aziz, who runs the Stop Trump Coalition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP The British left is copying their American counterparts. They hate Trump, and they're going to show it. Now Britain is a free speech country, and I’m not suggesting that demonstrations should be banned. But I would suggest the Brits be careful. Don't let your hatred get out of hand. You need us. I'll end on a personal note: My late father was in the Royal Navy. He was on a mine-sweeper, clearing the English Channel early in the morning of June 6, 1944. After clearing the path, my dad's ship sailed back to England. He sailed through the invasion armada, thousands of ships, tens of thousands of British and American troops heading to the beaches of Normandy. That was America helping Britain in its hour of need. America is ready to help again. But they'd better ask nicely.