Barr will expose Brennan, Comey blame game, former federal prosecutor says

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, believes Attorney General Bill Barr will get to the bottom of the Russia collusion blame game between former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey. He believes that “the answers are there” and he’s “committed to restoring faith in the justice system.”

“The stories aren't adding up and I think they're starting to look out for themselves and turn on each other because at the end of the day you can't justify that the actions were taken,” Ratcliffe, who is also a former federal prosecutor, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “What Bill Barr is saying is… it's beyond dispute that the Obama administration used surveillance tools or spying on the opposition party, or the Trump campaign. The question is did they just use those tools or did they abuse those tools.”

Barr appointed experienced prosecutor John Durham to look into the origins of the investigation into President Trump and determine whether Brennan and Comey’s targeting were legitimate. The effort caused Brennan and Comey to turn on one another.

Ratcliffe who worked with Durham on “discrete issue during the CIA interrogation investigation back in 2010 and 2011” and “knows him well,” applauded Barr for taking such measures.

“[Durham] is someone that is eminently fair. But most importantly he is someone that is driven by results, not by political motivations. He's received praise from Republicans and Democrats for his work. So that's just another good decision by Bill Barr in terms of how we're going to get the answers to these questions that many of us have been asking the questions for,” he said.