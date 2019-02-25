Border wall emergency boosts Trump re-election chances: Candace Owens

President Trump, in a tweet, on Monday, urged Republican senators to back his agenda, after they voiced their support for Democrats in condemning his national emergency over the border wall.

“I hope our great Republican Senators don’t get led down the path of weak and ineffective Border Security. Without strong Borders, we don’t have a Country - and the voters are on board with us. Be strong and smart, don’t fall into the Democrats “trap” of Open Borders and Crime!” said Trump.

Turning Point USA communications director Candace Owens said that this isn’t the best strategy for Republicans, who will face backlash from Americans in the 2020 election.

“I think the president knew what he was getting into when he decided to run—he calls D.C. a swamp for a reason.” Owens told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Monday. “We know that there are people that are against him on both the left and the right.”

“This is exactly the reason [the American people] put him in the White House to defend our borders, to build the wall,” she added. “So I don’t think this is going to work for either side in the end, and at the end of the day it’s going to be a major issue that helps him in 2020.”

The House is expected to vote on Tuesday on legislation to block the presidents’ border wall emergency declaration.