Corey Lewandowski: Trump should get credit for leading the world

Amid deadly violence in Venezuela, and an upcoming summit with North Korea, President Trump is extending his leadership across the globe. According to his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, “leading the world” is just one of his great achievements.

“[The media doesn’t] want to give this President credit for once again exerting American dominance on the world stage and reminding everybody of how great of a superpower we are, but encouraging them to come along with us,” Lewandowksi said on FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs Tonight on Friday.

He added, “This country the first country to call on Maduro to leave. This country was the one that put the coalition together to put twenty and thirty and forty other nations to join with us to bring change to Venezuela. Donald Trump was the one who went to the UN and said you have to pay your fair share and our friends in the media laughed at us.”

Lewandowksi also commended Trump's efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

“Denuclearizing North Korea should be the priority, and many others have tried it-- but Donald Trump will achieve it,” he said,

Trump is scheduled to meet with with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday.