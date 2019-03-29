Border security is not a manufactured crisis: National Border Patrol Council vice president

President Trump on Friday doubled down on border security threatening to close the U.S.-Mexico border, including closure to all trade as early as next week, if Mexico does not stop immediately its illegal entries.

The president defended his decision saying that trade imbalance with Mexico is an additional incentive to close the border.

“If Mexico doesn't immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug (sic) our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week,” he tweeted.

However, Trump’s critics have said he is manufacturing a crisis at the border to further his own political agenda, even at the cost of the welfare of the American people.

"It is definitely not a manufactured crisis. We've been talking about this for quite some time,” National Border Patrol Council vice president Art Del Cueto said on FOX Business' “Bulls & Bears” Friday. “The numbers have slowly been going up and up and now we're at a point where a lot of our holding cells are beyond full capacity.”

The labor union executive says he is in agreement with Trump that not only is there an emergency at the southern border, but countries like Mexico are helping to facilitate an “invasion” of the United States.

A variety of officials have called for asylum laws to be modified which Del Cueto says is of high priority as many of the illegal immigrants use asylum claims as a way to enter the U.S. legally.