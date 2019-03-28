Trump is the strongest president we've ever had on illegal immigration: Fmr. Kansas Secretary of State

When President Trump first announced he was running for president, he was adamant on building and reinforcing a wall on the southern border. Now, in office, Trump is fighting to do just that. After a failed attempt at getting the money for the border wall in this last budget, the president declared a national emergency to secure funding for the wall.

“I think that problem lies with the leadership in Washington. I was at the border last week talking to border patrol agents who are so frustrated. One of them told me, she said, we are the Uber drivers for the illegal aliens. They come in, they come straight to us, they make a false claim of asylum and then tell us where to drive them,” former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight” Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has often been criticized for not being allowed to do their job. Border Patrol agents are faced with thousands of illegal border crossings each day. In 2018, there were just under 400,000 apprehensions at the southern border.

“We are on track to have the highest level of border apprehensions in 12 years. Higher than anything we saw under the two terms of the Obama administration and the great irony here is President Trump is the strongest president we have ever had on the issue of illegal immigration,” Kobach said. “He campaigned on it. He has made clear where his stands. Yet we have his DHS apparently sitting on its hands. And so you have strong president who wants to solve the problem, yet the agency is not doing it.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen predicts there will be 900,000 border apprehensions this year.