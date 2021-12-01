Black Lives Matter calls for month-long boycott of ‘white companies’

The Black Lives Matter movement’s national arm is leading a boycott of "white companies" until New Year’s Day, encouraging supporters to help "end white-supremacist-capitalism" by visiting only Black-owned businesses during the holiday shopping season.

"White-supremacist-capitalism uses policing to protect profits and steal Black life," reads an Instagram post by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. "Skip the Black Friday sales and buy exclusively from Black-owned businesses."

"We’re dreaming of a #Blackxmas. That means no spending with white companies from 11/26/2021 – 01/01/2022," the BlackXmas website says.

The organization also calls on supporters to "move your money out of white-corporate banks that finance our oppression and open accounts with Black-owned banks."

The boycott, promoted under the hashtag #BlackXmas and #BuyBlack, among others, started on Black Friday and ends on New Year’s Day.

"As BLMLA organizer, Jan Williams, reminds us, ‘Capitalism doesn’t love Black people,’" reads a blog post last week announcing the event. "In fact, white-supremacist-capitalism invented policing, initially as chattel-slavery-era ‘paddy rollers,’ in order to protect its interests and put targets on the backs of Black people."

"#BlackXmas challenges us to shake off the chains of consumerism and step fully into our own collective power, to build new traditions, and run an offense as well as a defense," the post continues. "Let’s harness our economic power to disrupt white-supremacist-capitalism and build Black community."

Black Lives Matter first launched the event in 2014 in response to the police-involved death John Crawford at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, the blog post states.

The website blackxmas.org provides maps showing people where they can find Black-owned stores, restaurants and banks in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, and South Bend, Indiana.

A video featured on the BlackXmas website show the BLM Los Angeles chapter protesting inside Beverly Hills businesses on Rodeo Drive in 2017.

"Take it to the streets and f--- the police! No justice no peace!" the Santa-hat-wearing protesters chanted in the video just before blocking the intersection of Rodeo and Santa Monica Boulevard.

BLM did not respond to FOX Business' inquiry on whether similar protests are planned for this year.