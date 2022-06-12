Rep. Jordan: 'Big change' coming in midterms after 41-year-high inflation rate

Rep. Jim Jordan believes that a "big change" will come in this year’s midterm elections because Americans think "the country is on the wrong track.

"I think the American people are fixing to make a change come November," Jordan, R-Ohio, told "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo. "You can just feel that happen."

Jordan laid into the Biden administration and current cabinet, saying each secretary has overseen a "terrible" policy change since the last administration.

Image 1 of 3

He lambasted Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for "chaos" at the border and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for saying that she was "surprised at inflation."

INFLATION TIMELINE: MAPPING THE BIDEN ADMIN'S RESPONSE TO RAPID PRICE GROWTH

"How can you be surprised at inflation when you spend like crazy, pay people not to work, and drive up the cost of energy?" he asked. "It makes no sense."

"We went from a secure border to chaos," Jordan said. "We went from energy independence to the president begging Iran, OPEC and Venezuela to increase production. We went from safe streets to record levels of crime in every major urban area."

BIDEN RESPONDS TO $5 GAS: ‘OUTRAGEOUS WHAT THE WAR IN UKRAINE IS CAUSING’

"And we went from stable price to a 41-year-high inflation rate, and I haven’t even gotten into foreign policy, or the attacks on our First Amendment, and of course last week the attacks on our Second Amendment rights," he added.

The Labor Department said Friday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.6% in May from a year ago. Prices jumped 1% in the one-month period from April. Those figures were both higher than the 8.3% headline figure and 0.7% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists.

LARRY KUDLOW: A DIFFERENT PLAN TO CRUSH INFLATION

It marks the fastest pace of Inflation since December 1981.

Price increases were widespread: Energy prices rose 3.9% in May from the previous month, and are up 34.6% from last year. Gasoline, on average, costs 48.7% more than it did one year ago and 7.8% more than it did in April. In all, fuel prices jumped 16.9% in May on a monthly basis, pushing the one-year increase to a stunning 106.7%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Food prices have also climbed 10.1% higher over the year and 1.2% over the month, with the largest increases in dairy and related products (up 2.9%, the biggest monthly increase since July 2007), non-alcoholic beverages (1.7%), cereals and bakery products (1.5%), and meats, poultry, fish and eggs rose (1.1%).

Fox Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.