Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden
Published

Biden's refusal to step aside could have economic impacts, expert warns

Biden remaining in the 2024 presidential race could bring 'its fair share of economic risks,' CEO says

close
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow torpedoes President Biden's economic policies ahead of the 2024 election on 'Kudlow.' video

Larry Kudlow: Biden has created an affordability crisis for typical working families

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow torpedoes President Biden's economic policies ahead of the 2024 election on 'Kudlow.'

President Biden insists he will stay the course in pursuing a second term as commander in chief despite growing calls for him to step down as the presumed Democratic nominee, but one expert says the president's refusal to withdraw from the 2024 race could have economic implications.

"In a nutshell, Biden staying in the race could bring some policy consistency, but it also comes with its fair share of economic risks," Aaron Cirksena, founder and CEO of MDRN Capital, told FOX Business. "We’re talking market volatility, rising debt, higher taxes, trade issues, energy sector changes, inflation, and more regulations. It’s a lot for businesses and investors to navigate."

President Biden speaking with Bidenomics sign in background

President Biden speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 23, 2023. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Market jitters

Cirksena says even though some might think Biden staying at the top of the ticket could mean stability, it could actually make markets pretty jumpy, arguing "investors aren't too fond of uncertainty, and his policies have caused some stir before."

Acknowledging that the markets appear to be going gangbusters right now, Cirksena said in an interview, "The market, I think, is pricing in the fact that if Biden stays in the race, that Trump is likely to beat him."

KAMALA HARRIS MOVES AHEAD OF BIDEN AS PREDICTED DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE IN BETTING MARKETS

Rising debt concerns 

Cirksena says Biden's big spending plans, especially on infrastructure and social programs, might push the U.S. national debt even higher. "This isn't just a number," he said, "it could have real consequences for economic stability and future generations."

When pressed on arguments that Trump was a big spender during his first term, too, the MDRN Capital CEO said the pandemic put the former president in an unorthodox position of needing to spend money to keep the economy afloat.

Joe Biden Donald Trump presidential debate

Former President Trump and President Biden participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta on June 27. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

NATIONAL DEBT TREACKER: AMERICAN TAXPAYERS (YOU) ARE NOW ON THE HOOK FOR $34,884,371,510,047.60 AS OF 7/10/24

"With Biden, since COVID has calmed down, the spending has just continued and probably at an even higher pace," he said. "At a certain point, I think you have to start reeling in some of the government spending on some of these different programs and things that the Biden administration has had."

Tax increases and business worries

"Higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy sound good to some, but they might scare off business investments," Cirksena said. "This could slow down growth, hurt corporate profit, and potentially lead to layoffs."

Inflation worries

Under the Biden administration, the inflation rate ballooned from 1.4% to 9.1% in June 2022. Although rising prices have now eased to 3% year-over-year as of June of this year, inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

Inflation rate timeline

A timeline of the U.S. inflation rate throughout President Biden's first term in office through June of this year.  (FOX Business / Fox News)

Cirksena says the prospect of another Biden term in the White House could reignite fears of further unnecessary government spending.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

"All that stimulus could overheat the economy, leading to higher inflation," he said. "If that happens, our purchasing power takes a hit, and the Fed might have to step in with higher interest rates, which could slow growth."