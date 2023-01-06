Biden's new border control plan a 'tiny Band-Aid on a very big bleeding wound': Maria Salazar-Woerner

Congresswoman-elect Maria Salazar-Woerner, R-Fla., criticized President Biden's new immigration measures and his announced trip to the southern border, telling "Varney & Co." the president is "posturing" and it's time for Republicans and Democrats to overhaul the immigration system.

MARIA SALAZAR-WOERNER: I have to say to you, what would you do if you’re escaping tyranny if you’re escaping one of the worst tyrannies in the western hemisphere? I would try to solve the problem at home. You're seeing that Florida is another border state. President Biden has introduced a new measure that is just a little, tiny Band-Aid on a very big, bleeding wound which is the whole immigration problem. Cubans, Haitians, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Hondurans, everyone wants to come to the promised land.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AVOIDING BORDER AGENTS, ‘INFILTRATING’ US INTRODUCES ’NEW CRIMINAL ELEMENT, SAYS GARZA

Do you blame them? No, I don’t. What we need to do as a serious administration is to overhaul the immigration system. Yours truly, Maria Salazar, Republican, has introduced the only overhaul immigration system law to the Biden Administration, but they just don’t pay attention to us. So when the president says I’m going to go to the border, yeah, that’s wonderful. He should come to Key West and to Florida to see what’s happening on the other side and work with us, the Republicans. It’s all posturing. It’s time for us, Republicans and Democrats, to sit down and fix the immigration mess that we have at the southern border.