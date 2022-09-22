Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

Biden, Democrats making a 'big mistake' thinking migrants will vote for a socialist system: AG Mark Brnovich

Brnovich said Biden is shredding the law and constitution by incentivizing illegal immigration

close
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich tells 'Varney & Co.' Democrats are making a 'major mistake' by thinking migrants will automatically vote for them. video

America is less safe because of Biden's immigration policies: Arizona AG Mark Brnovich:

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich tells 'Varney & Co.' Democrats are making a 'major mistake' by thinking migrants will automatically vote for them.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich argued Biden "decriminalized and incentivized" migrants to break the law and illegally enter the U.S., telling "Varney & Co.," Thursday, the president is shredding the constitution and undermining the very reason immigrants want to come here in the first place.

MARK BRNOVICH: The Biden administration decriminalized and actually incentivized people to break the law to come here illegally. I’m a first-generation American. I know why people want to come here, but what Joe Biden and the Democrats have done, they’re shredding the rule of law and constitution and undermining the very reason why people want to come here in the first place. I think the Democrats are making a major mistake because if they think the people coming into the country want more socialism and more oppression, they’re not going to vote for the Democrats. 

SEN. TED CRUZ ACCUSES BIDEN OF TURNING A BLIND EYE TO ‘MODERN-DAY HUMAN SLAVERY’ AT SOUTHERN BORDER

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich reacts to a federal judge striking down Biden's Head Start mask and vaccine mandate on 'Varney & Co.' video

Biden 'shredding the constitution' with COVID vaccine, mask mandates: AG Mark Brnovich

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich reacts to a federal judge striking down Biden's Head Start mask and vaccine mandate on 'Varney & Co.'