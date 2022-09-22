Biden, Democrats making a 'big mistake' thinking migrants will vote for a socialist system: AG Mark Brnovich

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich argued Biden "decriminalized and incentivized" migrants to break the law and illegally enter the U.S., telling "Varney & Co.," Thursday, the president is shredding the constitution and undermining the very reason immigrants want to come here in the first place.

MARK BRNOVICH: The Biden administration decriminalized and actually incentivized people to break the law to come here illegally. I’m a first-generation American. I know why people want to come here, but what Joe Biden and the Democrats have done, they’re shredding the rule of law and constitution and undermining the very reason why people want to come here in the first place. I think the Democrats are making a major mistake because if they think the people coming into the country want more socialism and more oppression, they’re not going to vote for the Democrats.

