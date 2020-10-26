Biden's a 'stone-cold liar' as it pertains to fracking: Navarro

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s stance on fracking, calling him a “stone-cold liar.”

Continue Reading Below

Navarro made the comment on “Morning with Maria” on Monday from Duluth, Minn., before flying to Wisconsin where he was going to “visit the shipyard at Marinette, which is now booming, which was about to go under, under Obama-Biden.”

He pointed out that “hundreds of thousands of people” are now working in the fracking industry “across the three most important northern states in this election: Michigan, Wisconsin [and] Pennsylvania.”

BIDEN-BACKED FRACKING POLICY COULD DERAIL AMERICA’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Navarro then called the former vice president a “stone-cold liar” regarding what he called his flip-flopped stance on fracking where Biden is now saying he won’t ban it. Navarro pointed to Biden’s past comments saying, “You look at [the] tape, he’s not for fracking.”

During last week’s presidential debate, Biden said that he plans to “transition” away from the oil industry.

In three separate local news interviews in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, Biden responded to questions about his comment, as well as his mixed messages regarding fracking.

TRUMP TOUTS FRACKING POLICY IN PENNSYVLANIA RALLY, SAYS BIDEN 'WILL SHUT IT ALL DOWN'

During those interviews, Biden stressed that he will not ban fracking altogether, rather he would ban fracking on federal land.

Regarding fracking, Biden has been inconsistent with his long-term goals. He has regularly said that he only intends on banning new fracking on federal lands, but during a 2019 Democratic primary debate, he took a much more sweeping approach. The former vice president was asked whether there would be "any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?"

Biden's response: "No, we would -- we would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either -- any fossil fuel."

Navarro explained that he thinks Biden is a “stone-cold liar” on the topic of fracking because “we saw him say in a presidential debate, ‘I never said I’m going to ban fracking.’”

“Then you play the tape, I mean it makes you wonder [about] kind of everything else he said about never taking money from China, this, that and the other thing,” he added.

Navarro was referencing the fact that the Democratic presidential nominee has repeatedly denied that he had been involved in discussions about his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Navarro then said that his trip on Monday to Minnesota and Wisconsin “is important in terms of policy.”

“There’s a real policy difference between Joe Biden and President Trump,” he explained. “President Trump focuses on job creation at the local level, Joe Biden is going to shut down fracking, shipbuilding in Marinette.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer, Morgan Phillips and Sam Dorman contributed to this report.