Biden must make ‘true’ infrastructure deal: Congressman

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., argued a deal from President Biden must focus on "real infrastructure" for it to get passed on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

REP. RODNEY DAVIS: I think President Biden's going to have to go back to his time as Senator Biden and realize that either he's going to have to take a deal or they're going to go at it alone.

And that's what I think should scare the American people the most. If President Biden isn't willing to take historic investment in what all Americans would consider real infrastructure -- you know, roads, bridges, waterways, ports, locks and dams, airports -- and if they want to negotiate through a reconciliation process just with the far left of their party -- Woah, that's going to be even more costly than what's being proposed now.

And it will be less investment in what we would consider as true infrastructure.

