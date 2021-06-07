Expand / Collapse search
Infrastructure

Biden must make ‘true’ infrastructure deal: Congressman

Deal should focus on ‘what all Americans would consider real infrastructure,’ Rodney Davis said

Biden must make ‘true’ infrastructure deal: Rep. Rodney Davis

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., on what it would take for Biden to get an infrastructure deal passed.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., argued a deal from President Biden must focus on "real infrastructure" for it to get passed on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

REP. RODNEY DAVIS: I think President Biden's going to have to go back to his time as Senator Biden and realize that either he's going to have to take a deal or they're going to go at it alone.

And that's what I think should scare the American people the most. If President Biden isn't willing to take historic investment in what all Americans would consider real infrastructure -- you know, roads, bridges, waterways, ports, locks and dams, airports -- and if they want to negotiate through a reconciliation process just with the far left of their party -- Woah, that's going to be even more costly than what's being proposed now. 

And it will be less investment in what we would consider as true infrastructure.

Rep. Rodney Davis on Biden’s approach to infrastructure spending

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., on infrastructure, interest rates, debt and the U.S. budget under the Biden administration. 