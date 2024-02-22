Biden touts economic success, but poll shows Americans don't agree

President Biden has been touting economic success in recent weeks, but according to a newly released Gallup poll, many Americans don’t feel satisfied with federal taxes, wealth distribution and the economy.

Gallup reported that just 27% of Americans said they were "very" or "somewhat satisfied" with how much people in the U.S. pay in federal taxes. That marked a 9 percentage-point drop from three years ago.

Only a slightly larger proportion of Americans – 29% – expressed some degree of satisfaction with the distribution of income and wealth in the country, according to the poll. Meanwhile, 36% reported feeling happy about the state of the U.S. economy.

For both wealth distribution and the economy, there was a 7 percentage-point decline in satisfaction compared to where it was in 2021, Gallup said.

SMALL BUSINESS OWNER POURS HEART OUT OVER BIDEN'S CRIPPLING ECONOMY: ‘WE CAN’T TAKE ANOTHER 4 YEARS'

Gallup released those findings on Thursday as part of a larger report on a survey that polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults by phone from Jan. 2-22 about a range of 31 total issues.

Earlier in the month, Biden had highlighted certain aspects of America’s economy.

"Our economy has created 14.8 million jobs since I took office. Unemployment has been under 4% for two full years now. And inflation has been at the pre-pandemic level of 2% over the last half year," Biden said in a Feb. 2 post on X. "Our policies are working."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Wealth, wages, and employment are higher now than before the pandemic, and I won’t stop fighting to keep our progress going," the president also said.

Government agencies have been putting out their latest economic data in recent weeks.

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, went up 0.3% month over month and 3.1% year over year in January, according to the latest data released on Feb. 13 by the Labor Department.

In late January, the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. gross domestic product had shown 3.3% growth on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter.

WHICH PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION WOULD BE BETTER FOR BUSINESS?