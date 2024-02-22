Small business owner pours heart out over Biden's crippling economy: 'We can't take another 4 years'

Just two days before South Carolina’s Republican primary voting takes place, residents are sounding the rallying cry for a Trump return and economic turnaround.

Reporting from the Golden Egg Pancake House in Surfside Beach, "FOX & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones spoke to one local business owner who poured her heart out over the Biden administration’s impact on everyday life.

"It's crippled us the last four years. We can't take another four years. We will be out of business if he stays in office," the female small business owner said on "Varney & Co." Thursday.

"So we need to do something. All of us voters, you need to get out and vote," she continued. "Because if not, our businesses are going."

GOP voters are readying to hit the primary polls in South Carolina on Saturday, where former President Donald Trump and former Palmetto State Gov. Nikki Haley are Republican presidential frontrunners.

Even though South Carolina Democrats already came out voting in support of a second Biden administration, the New York Times recently spoke to 13 undecided, independent voters at length about the two leading candidates – Trump and Biden – and the issues most important to them heading into the election.

The voters, ranging from 22 to 64 years old, were most concerned about the economy, citing the rising costs of groceries and other bills. Of 13 voters, 12 said they would base their vote on this issue, and 11 of them said they were leaning toward Trump in the election.

"The last four years, we've suffered so much. The inflation rate we can't keep up with, building materials have grown almost 600% since 2020. And so now it's to the point where you can't afford it," the business owner also told Jones.

"You can't afford to build a house. Look at the interest rates... You can't afford a house today," she added.

Conducting a focus-group poll at the diner Thursday, the "FOX & Friends" host reported that four voters stood undecided and five or six supported Haley while the restaurant "erupted" at Trump’s name.

