Biden to announce reconciliation framework deal, sources say, but details unclear

President Biden is expected to tell congressional Democrats Thursday morning that they've reached an agreement on a framework for their reconciliation bill.

Biden will travel to the U.S. Capitol for House Democrats' caucus meeting at 9 a.m. ET.

The goal of the announcement will be to enable progressives, who have been blocking the bipartisan infrastructure bill, to stop their blockade and let the bill pass before Biden goes to a climate summit in Scotland.

But many progressives, including Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., have said a framework will not be enough to secure their votes for infrastructure. It's unclear whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will be able to keep enough progressives on board with the bill for it to pass.

The bill is expected to cost between $1.75 trillion and $1.9 trillion, though there is no Congressional Budget Office score or legislative text. It's also not clear how the bill will be paid for.

Biden will also give remarks "about the path forward for his economic agenda and the next steps to getting it done" at 11:30 a.m., according to the White House.