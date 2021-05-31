Jacqui Heinrich is a congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). Heinrich is also a co-host for FOX News Audio’s The FOX News Rundown podcast. She joined the network in September 2018 as a general assignment reporter based in New York.

Heinrich reported on the campaign trail for the 2020 presidential election, where she provided on-the-ground coverage of both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

Heinrich is a three-time Emmy-award-winning reporter and was named the 2017 General Assignment Reporter of the Year for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Boston/New England chapter. As an anchor for Boston 25 News, she covered multiple breaking news events including the October 2017 deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadly trench collapse in the South End of Boston and the trial of Erich Nowsch.

Prior to joining Boston 25 News, Heinrich spent nearly three years as a reporter and weekend evening anchor for KTNV-TV, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas. Heinrich also worked as a one-man-band reporter for the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, where she also anchored KOAA’s weekend morning edition of the Happening Now Desk. She attended the George Washington University School of International Affairs and worked as an intern for the United States Congress, MSNBC, and WRC-TV, the local NBC affiliate.