Trump campaign responds to Biden VP pick
Biden chooses Kamala Harris as running mate; Jacqui Heinrich reports.
One of the FBI's most wanted fugitives tells Fox News he's ready to turn himself in
Afzal 'Bobby' Khan, accused of scamming rich customers at his New Jersey car dealership, says he's tired of running and wants to stand trial; Jacqui Heinrich reports on her conversation.
Three Mile Island, site of America's worst nuclear power accident, shuts down
The 1979 partial meltdown badly damaged public support for nuclear energy; Jacqui Heinrich reports.
United Auto Workers set to go on strike
After contract negotiations between United Auto Workers and GM broke down, employees have vowed to go on strike; Jacqui Heinrich reports.