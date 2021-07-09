Biden policies are not about economics: Mick Mulvaney

Former Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney argued that the Biden administration's policies show they care more about politics than economics on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co."

MICK MULVANEY: Biden economic policies are not about economics. They're not raising taxes to raise money, to pay for things. In fact, you'll often hear them say the debt doesn't matter. Modern Monetary Theory says that debt doesn't matter. They can spend as much money as they want to. They use it as an excuse to raise taxes. But the two are not connected in an economic sense.

The Biden tax policies are social policy. It's designed to get a pound of flesh out of the rich. It's designed to make them look good to their base. But you have to stop asking economics questions about the Biden economic policies.

Elections have consequences. And we've elected a bunch of people that don't really care about economics as much as they do about politics. And that's what's driving Washington right now.

