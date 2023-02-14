Expand / Collapse search
Federal Reserve

Biden to pick Federal Reserve's Lael Brainard, Jared Bernstein as top economic advisers

President Biden nominating Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard to direct National Economic Council

Inflation rose 6.4 percent in January.

January inflation data comes in hotter than expected

Inflation rose 6.4 percent in January. FOX Business' Cheryl Casone with more.

President Biden is naming two top economic advisors on Tuesday as the White House plans how it will handle the economy amid rising inflation.

Biden is nominating Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard to direct his National Economic Council, an administration officials tells FOX Business. Brainard would succeed Brian Deese, who is stepping down this month. The announcement is expected after the market closes Tuesday.

INFLATION ROSE 6.4% IN JANUARY

Lael Brainard

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on her nomination to be vice-chair of the Federal Reserve, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 13, 2022.  (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters Photos)

The president is also nominating longtime ally Jared Bernstein to sit as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, The Associated Press and Reuters report.

The appointments come at a crucial time in Biden's presidency as the White House fights to control economic instability that has noticeably gripped the U.S. since 2021.

JANUARY RENTS HAD THE SMALLEST INCREASE SINCE MAY 2021

Brainard, 61, holds a doctoral degree in economics from Harvard University. During the Clinton administration, she worked as a deputy director for the National Economic Council. She was also under secretary for international affairs at Treasury during Barack Obama's presidency. Brainard joined the Fed in 2014 as a governor and Biden nominated her to become vice chair.

Joe Biden

President Biden speaks at a training center run by Laborers' International Union of North America, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Deforest, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash / AP Newsroom)

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.4% in January on an annual basis, hotter than expected, but remained steady compared to last month. 

When factoring out volatile food and energy costs, the core consumer price index rose 0.4% in January, slightly above December’s 0.3% increase. Annually, core CPI ticked up 5.6% in January, more than expected — lower than September’s 6.6% increase, which was the highest in 40 years.

White House economic advisor Jared Bernstein wags finger

Jared Bernstein, member of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., Friday, April 1, 2022.  (Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Still, inflation is expected to remain roughly three times higher than the pre-pandemic average on an annualized basis, underscoring the persistent financial burden placed on millions of U.S. households by high prices.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.