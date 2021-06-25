Biden adding trillions in spending will put US in ‘economic downturn’: House GOP leader McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that President Biden’s spending plan is bad for the U.S. economy on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Friday. His comments come one day after the president said he would not sign the bipartisan $953B infrastructure bill without reconciliation.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: The president said he agreed to a bipartisan deal, then walked it back and said you had to add 5 trillion more dollars, raise taxes, put in the green New Deal to have the trillion dollar deal on infrastructure. That is no deal. Pelosi and Schumer said the same thing. They are not serious about being bipartisan.

This is not a deal that anybody can agree to. He backtracked on what he said. He wasn't trustworthy. He wasn't honest in the approach that he wanted to take to simply walk it back and say, you have to pass 5 trillion more dollars, raise taxes on all Americans.

We've got inflation and open border crime rising in every step -- every economist will tell you, and you know this best, Maria, adding those trillions of dollars in an economy today, that inflation is rising, that government is competing with business, paying people more to stay home than go to work -- is the backwards thing to do and would put us in an economic downturn.

