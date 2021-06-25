Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Biden adding trillions in spending will put US in ‘economic downturn’: House GOP leader McCarthy

Biden, bipartisan senators agree to $953B infrastructure plan

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy provides insight into President Biden’s approach to infrastructure and spending. video

Biden adding trillions in spending will put US in ‘economic downturn’: Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy provides insight into President Biden’s approach to infrastructure and spending.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that President Biden’s spending plan is bad for the U.S. economy on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Friday. His comments come one day after the president said he would not sign the bipartisan $953B infrastructure bill without reconciliation. 

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: The president said he agreed to a bipartisan deal, then walked it back and said you had to add 5 trillion more dollars, raise taxes, put in the green New Deal to have the trillion dollar deal on infrastructure. That is no deal. Pelosi and Schumer said the same thing. They are not serious about being bipartisan. 

… 

This is not a deal that anybody can agree to. He backtracked on what he said. He wasn't trustworthy. He wasn't honest in the approach that he wanted to take to simply walk it back and say, you have to pass 5 trillion more dollars, raise taxes on all Americans. 

We've got inflation and open border crime rising in every step -- every economist will tell you, and you know this best, Maria, adding those trillions of dollars in an economy today, that inflation is rising, that government is competing with business, paying people more to stay home than go to work -- is the backwards thing to do and would put us in an economic downturn. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Vice President Kamala Harris’ planned border trip, U.S.-China relations, 2022 elections, the American economy and spending under President Biden.  video

Kevin McCarthy on border, China, Biden’s spending

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Vice President Kamala Harris’ planned border trip, U.S.-China relations, 2022 elections, the American economy and spending under President Biden. 