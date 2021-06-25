Rep. Jason Smith slams Biden's spending priorities: 'Absolutely unacceptable'

President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached a $953 billion deal on infrastructure Thursday. Shortly after, Biden changed his tone, saying he wouldn't sign the bipartisan deal unless Congress also passed a second bill full of progressive spending. Rep. Jason Smith argued, in an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," that the president's priorities are "absolutely unacceptable."

REP. JASON SMITH: His priorities are clearly wrong for America. His priorities increased $55 trillion in taxes on the working class and low income. He wants to hire 87,000 IRS agents, like what you mentioned. Yesterday, we had a hearing on the Budget Committee about the defense budget. The defense budget over 10 years will be the lowest it has been in 80 years by a percentage of the economy since the 1940s. That's absolutely unacceptable.

When we're looking at the threat of China – when we're looking at that threat and we are not investing in our military – it's absolutely unacceptable. He has an across-the-board average increase of 16 percent over anything nondefense or security-related. Like you said, homeland, we have this surging border crisis, and he couldn't find one additional dollar for the border and border security? It's a joke.

