Taxes

Biden tax hike would accelerate exodus from high-tax states, experts predict

Biden’s plan could result in marginal tax rates of more than 60% in three states and New York City

White House chief economist Joe LaVorgna provides insight into economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.video

Biden's economic plan would cause 'sizeable pullback in equities': White House chief economist

White House chief economist Joe LaVorgna provides insight into economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s tax plans have come under scrutiny for designs to raise rates for wealthy Americans – but some experts say they could also contribute to an exodus from high-tax states.

There are a combination of measures within Biden’s tax plan that will affect the finances of the wealthy through a stated concentration on people earning more than $400,000.

First, the former vice president would increase the top income tax bracket to 39.6%, from 37%.

He has also called for capping itemized deductions at 28% for the wealthy, and exposing incomes above $400,000 to the 12.4% Social Security tax (currently, there is a wage cap of $137,700).

There are also changes that have been proposed involving the estate tax basic exclusion amount, step-up in basis and capital gains taxes.

Beau Henderson, financial advisor and founder of RichLife Advisors, said he has clients who are actively considering relocations to lower-tax areas as a means to stretch their retirement dollars – a trend he said could “accelerate” if these changes were to go into effect.