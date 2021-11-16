Biden Energy Secretary Granholm appeared in 2018 video singing about end of gasoline, fossil fuels

President Biden’s secretary of energy appeared in a 2018 video where she sang about the end of gasoline and fossil fuels.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm made a cameo in a music video produced by environmentalist group Coltura for their anti-fossil fuels song "Gasoline, Gasoline (The World's Aflame)."

The video shows Granholm singing the group’s song, the lyrics of which call for leaving fossil fuels — dubbed "fossil fools" in the song — "in the ground."

ENERGY SECRETARY LAUGHS AT GAS PRICES: IT’S ‘NO LAUGHING MATTER,’ SEN. MARSHALL SAYS

The song also calls for the world to abandon fossil fuels in favor of electric vehicles.

Coltura aims to "improve climate, health and equity by accelerating the switch from gasoline and diesel to cleaner alternatives" for a "gasoline-free America by 2040 or sooner," according to their website .

Granholm’s participation in the video, as well as Coltura playing a part in crafting legislation, were first revealed in a Monday report by NPR.

The report came shortly after Granholm laughed off a question about increasing domestic oil production, calling it "hilarious."

In an interview earlier this month, Bloomberg host Tom Keene noted America's rising gas prices and asked the energy secretary, "What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Granholm immediately began laughing. "That is hilarious," she said. Would that I had the magic wand on this."

The Department of Energy did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.