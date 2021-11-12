Energy secretary laughs at gas prices: It's 'no laughing matter,' Sen. Marshall says

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., responded to U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughing when asked about rising gas prices and energy independence, saying the issue is "no laughing matter" on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: One of the things happening here in Kansas is we can't get financing anymore for drilling; that there's so much of an environmental ask of the federal government that these banks are scared to loan money to customers they've had for 20 or 30 years, let alone shutting down the pipelines, adding more rules and regulations, policy that's driving the price of gasoline up.

I know for me it now takes a $100 bill to fill my Dodge Ram truck with gasoline… It's no laughing matter. I don't see anybody laughing when they're at the pump.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW