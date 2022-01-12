Expand / Collapse search
Varney and Co

Biden eliminating filibuster is ‘political theatre’: Georgia AG Chris Carr

Biden, Democrats eliminating filibuster is ‘political theatre’: Georgia AG Chris Carr

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr joined "Varney & Co." Wednesday, suggesting that Biden eliminating filibuster rules is just a "distraction" from real issues happening nationwide. 

CHRIS CARR: This is political theater. It's political theater to distract from what the real issues are. Everybody feels less safe around the country. Crime is up. You've seen the crisis at the border. You saw Afghanistan. Secondly, shelves are empty, and if you can find something to buy, we're paying more for everything. Those are the real issues. 

But to talk about election integrity or voter suppression is simply a distraction, and the fact that a former Senator would do what he is doing to encourage the evisceration of the Senate rules is quite stunning.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Biden shouldn’t eliminate filibuster, he needs to ‘change’ voter reform law: Georgia AG Chris Carr

