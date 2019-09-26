Brother said Biden cancer initiative would promote business: CEO

James Biden, the brother of former Vice President Joe Biden, said he would have the politician's cancer initiative promote a health care business in which he was seeking to invest, a former business partner said.

The former business partner, Michael Frey, CEO of Diverse Medical Management, is suing James Biden, claiming that an investment offer from Biden was part of a scheme to steal the company's business model and bankrupt it, Politico reports.

James Biden's alleged comments happened on a phone call where he and some business partners were talking with Integrate Oral Care executives about investing in the company.

Frey told Politico he was on the call in November 2018.

According to Frey, James Biden told the executives that the former vice president "would be very excited" about an oral rinse made by Integrate Oral Care. The rinse is used by cancer patients.

The vice president's brother denied the allegation.

"These charges stem from a frivolous lawsuit and are pure fantasy. We are not surprised that such baseless accusations have emerged during the Democratic primaries," David Fuscus, a spokesman for James Biden, told FOX Business.

"Jim Biden has been clear and consistent that he does not, and has never, discussed his business ventures with his brother," Fuscus continued.

Joe Biden has also denied speaking with his brother about his business dealings.

"I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses. Period," Biden told reporters in August.

Joe and Jill Biden founded the nonprofit Biden Cancer Initiative after their son Beau's death in 2015. The Bidens stepped down from the nonprofit's board in April, and it suspended operations in July.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

