Biden cancels address on the supply chain crisis at the last minute

President Biden abruptly canceled plans Monday to address the supply chain issues to the nation following his COVID-19 remarks.

According to the White House schedule, Biden was scheduled to speak on "his Administration’s work to strengthen the nation’s supply chains, lower everyday costs for families, and ensure that shelves are well-stocked this holiday season."

However, fifteen minutes prior to Biden’s scheduled remarks, the White House announced to the press poll that the president's address was cancelled.

"The President will no longer deliver remarks following his meeting with CEOs. These remarks will be delivered on Wednesday, Dec. 1," the statement reads.

INFLATION SURGES GLOBALLY, PUTTING HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES IN A PINCH

Biden officials explained the cancellation was because the president wanted time to meet with business leaders who were visiting the White House.

"The President held a pool spray with reporters at the top of the CEO event and wanted to ensure ample time spent with the business leaders who traveled to the White House today. The President will deliver additional remarks on Wednesday on the economy, supply chains and lowering costs for the American people," the statement reads.

This cancellation comes in the middle of ongoing supply chain and inflation issues continuing to worry business and consumers alike, especially in preparation for the holiday season. Biden has faced approval ratings as low as 36%on his management of the economy.

On Monday, Biden also spoke about the emerging omicron variant, assuring Americans that the latest variant was "not a cause for panic." He also remarked that lockdowns are off the table "for now," as the fear of lockdowns triggered the largest single-day drop in the stock market for this year.

Meanwhile, Biden hosted a roundtable of CEOs to discuss issues regarding economy. Among the attendees included Best Buy, Food Lion, Etsy, Walmart, Mattel, Samsung and CVS Health.

Biden is now scheduled to speak on the supply chain issues on Wednesday.

