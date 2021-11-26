Stocks, oil sink on new COVID-19 variant

U.S. stock futures tanked on Friday as investors reacted to a new COVID-19 variant found in South Africa.

Dow Jones futures fell over 800 points or 2.4%, while S&P and Nasdaq futures fell over 1% ahead of the shortened trading session Friday (U.S. markets close at 1 p.m. ET due to the Thanksgiving holiday). Volume is expected to be light due to the holiday, which could create more volatility.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35804.38 -9.42 -0.03% SP500 S&P 500 4701.46 +10.76 +0.23% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15845.225709 +70.09 +0.44%

Oil also cratered, falling to the $73 per barrel level. Crude also saw additional pressure on reports that OPEC is considering a shift following President Biden's tapping of the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

Stocks ended mixed in a choppy session Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials raised concern last month about hotter-than-expected inflation and signaled they could raise interest rates if consumer prices continue to soar.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 55.88 -0.32 -0.57%

Some European countries already tightened anti-virus controls this week after their own case numbers spiked. Austria imposed a 10-day lockdown, while Italy restricted activity by unvaccinated people. Americans were advised by their government to avoid Germany and Denmark.

The 27-nation EU proposed the travel suspension to member governments after South Africa said the variant was spreading in its most populous province. Britain banned flights from South Africa and five nearby countries.

The World Health Organization is holding a meeting Friday to discuss the rash rise in COVID-19 cases in South Africa that has been blamed on a new virus variant.

Vaccine makers will be in focus as investors assess the latest strain of COVID.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 50.89 -0.19 -0.37% BNTX BIONTECH SE 304.76 -4.08 -1.32% MRNA MODERNA, INC. 273.39 -2.99 -1.08% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 160.24 -0.45 -0.28%

Travel stocks, hotels, cruise lines, and airlines, likely to see pressure on rising lockdown fears.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 39.69 +0.16 +0.40% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 19.46 -0.01 -0.05% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 46.99 +0.01 +0.02% RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 78.34 -0.50 -0.63% MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 157.61 +0.17 +0.11% HLT HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. 145.29 -0.44 -0.30%

Additionally, stay-at-home stocks, including Zoom, Peloton, and Netflix may also see some positive action.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 208.30 +1.66 +0.80% PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 43.92 +0.95 +2.21% NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 658.29 +4.23 +0.65%

And with Black Friday underway investors will also keep a close eye on retail stocks as early sales data rolls in. As of Thursday online spending was on pace to hit $5.4B as tracked by Abode.

Through Wednesday, consumers racked up over $72 billion from Nov. 1-23 a nearly 20% jump from the same period a year ago.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,564.09 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo declined to 28,751.62. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 2.7% to 24,080.52.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 1.5% to 2,936.44 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.7% to 7,279.30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.