Biden has America heading in 'the wrong direction'; Expect GOP to win House and Senate: Sen. Chuck Grassley

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, shared his support for Trump-backed midterm candidates despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell intimating some picks by the former president might be "problematic" for the Republican Party, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Wednesday that Trump brings "vitality" to the Republican base.

CHUCK GRASSLEY: I think we got good candidates in most states and we’ll take the Senate by 52 votes to 48. Remember, we have 21 Republicans up and only 14 Democrats, so the numbers are against us, but we’ve got real opportunities. You got to remember that this president [Biden] is underwater as far as approval, particularly for the economy and particularly in the question of, is the government headed in the wrong direction. I hear this at my town meetings, the whole month of August.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: GOP IS A UNIFIED FORCE ‘HELLBENT’ ON CHANGING BIDEN'S DIRECTION FOR AMERICA

This country is heading down the wrong road with the polls showing almost 70% of the people saying the country is headed in the wrong direction — and head-to-head, generic Republican versus Democrat, it's even-even. We could be down nationally by 2 percentage points and still have a tremendous victory in the House of Representatives and still take over United States Senate. That is what polls in previous elections have shown. We don’t have to be way more popular than the Democrats to take control of the Congress, particularly when history is on our side.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: