Stuart Varney: Biden has a number of crises, and he can't keep saying they're all Trump's fault

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Biden's repeated attacks against "MAGA Republicans" and former President Trump ahead of the 2022 midterms, arguing the president has multiple crises and can't continue to blame them all on Trump.

STUART VARNEY: Over the Labor Day weekend, President Biden went on the attack. It was a political attack, directed squarely at his political opponents. No surprises, the midterm elections are just two months away.

He spoke in swing states, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He went after "MAGA Republicans, the extreme right and Trumpies."

They are, he said, willing to engage in political violence which is fatal to democracy. He ended a speech Monday, calling for a future of "unity and hope."

Well, Mr. President, where's the unity in that message? You don't attract the 74 million Trump voters by calling them violent extremists.

But what else does this president have? It’s been one crisis after another since he was elected, and you can't keep saying it’s all Trump's fault.

The media seems to believe that passage of the "Inflation Reduction Act" will give the president a bounce in the polls.

And there has been a slight uptick. But not much.

It is sinking in that the plan to cap out-of-pocket Medicare drug costs doesn't kick in till 2025, and the plan to cut drug prices takes effect in 2026.

The plan to forgive some student debt will likely cost a half trillion dollars. And that will be inflationary and unfair to workers who get their hands dirty.

The president ignores all this. His handlers know that the economy and inflation are his big problems. So they focus on the politics of Trump-hating.

Not much unity there, just desperation.