25-year-old House hopeful on Biden losing young voters over economy: 'It's our future on the line'

One 25-year-old Republican congressional candidate in Maryland is hoping to help flip the House red this midterm season as more young voters admit they want to see younger politicians in office.

"People are excited for a new generation to take over because it's our futures that are on the line," Matthew Foldi said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday. "It's our futures that are being bankrupted by politicians who have no stake in what's going to be happening in the future."

The Republican candidate told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster that by 2072 he will still not be as old as the leaders who are currently "driving our country into the ground," with 58 years old being the average age for House members and 64 in the Senate.

"I don't think the problem is with the age of these people," Foldi clarified. "Joe Biden is a failed president, not because of his age, but because of his failed policies. And [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is a problem not because she is a millennial, but because she is a socialist."

Foldi noted that the economy and soaring inflation remain the top issue for voters ahead of the 2022 midterms, and criticized Biden’s government spending and stimulus funding as "liberal wishlist priorities" to fuel the inflation fire.

"Democrats have made it very clear – if we don't take the House back, if we don't take the Senate back, they have $5 trillion in spending coming down the pike that somehow they'll try and gaslight us into believing it's not going to further destroy our economy, further destroy our currency," the candidate explained.

"I'm going to be an absolute 'hell no' vote towards the $5 trillion of spending that Democrats seem to be set on inflicting on the country if we don't win here," Foldi continued.

Maryland’s primary election results are expected after voting wraps late Tuesday, with Foldi facing off against wealthy Sixth District incumbent David Trone.

Foldi, who’s received backing from former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, claimed his campaign’s reception has been "phenomenal."

"Republicans here understand we need to win new Republican districts like this so we can fight corruption, stop inflation, defend the police," he said, "and that's what my campaign has been about. And that's what's been making it easy for us to unify Republicans across this great state and country."