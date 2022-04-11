Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Biden admin, Fed policies leading to 'troubled' US economy: Forbes

Steve Forbes warns of a looming recession

close
Steve Forbes, chairman and CEO of Forbes Media, outlines reason why he believes the U.S. will face a recession in the near future.  video

Steve Forbes warns of declining economy, looming recession

Steve Forbes, chairman and CEO of Forbes Media, outlines reason why he believes the U.S. will face a recession in the near future. 

Steve Forbes, chairman and CEO of Forbes Media, blasted President Biden and the Federal Reserve for their economic policies, arguing that a recession is on the horizon as a result. 

Forbes argued on "Varney & Co." on Monday that those polices are leading to a "troubled" U.S. economy

When host Stuart Varney asked Forbes if he expects a recession in the U.S. this year or next, he responded, "yes, now whether it is an official recession, where you have two quarters in a row [of negative economic growth], who knows? But the economy is going to decline."

STAGFLATION RISKS GROW AS UKRAINE WAR FUELS EVEN HIGHER INFLATION

Forbes made the argument reacting to a Wall Street Journal survey of economists who see a growing risk of recession amid the expected aggressive response from the Federal Reserve to try and curb soaring inflation.

Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes blasted President Biden and the Federal Reserve’s policies, arguing that a recession is on the horizon as a result.  (AP/Getty Images)

The economist surveyed this month on average put the probability of the economy being in recession sometime in the next year at 28%, up from 18% in January and just 13% compared to the same time last year.  

On Monday, Forbes outlined the "two principal reasons" he believes the U.S. will face a declining economy in the near future. 

"One is the Biden administration is still continuing bad policies on regulation and the like and the Federal Reserve does not know how to fight inflation. They are rapidly raising interest rates, that’s going to hit the mortgage market and other things," he argued. 

close
Former FDIC chairperson discusses the Fed's inflation plan and if the US is heading towards economic collapse on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Fed is going too fast, risking a 'severe recession': Sheila Blair

Former FDIC chairperson discusses the Fed's inflation plan and if the US is heading towards economic collapse on 'The Claman Countdown.'

"So when you have incompetence plus incompetence, you get a troubled economy unnecessarily."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Federal Reserve signaled last week that it could raise interest rates by 50-basis points in coming meetings and start to reduce its massive balance sheet at a pace of $95 billion a month as it seeks to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.