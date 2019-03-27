Bernie Sanders’ plan for universal healthcare is extreme: Rep. Tom Reed

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has big plans for the United States’ health care system.

Continue Reading Below

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate calls for eliminating private health insurance companies and moving towards a “Medicare-for-All” health care plan.

“You are not going to be able, in the long run, to have cost-effective universal health care unless you change the system, unless you get rid of the insurance companies,” Sanders said on MSNBC Tuesday.

Sanders’ strategy is not sitting well with New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

In an interview on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit,” Reed likened Sanders’ proposal to extremism.

“Giving healthcare over to the government, repealing and taking out all health insurance carriers, putting government in control of healthcare is overtaking the Democratic party in Washington, D.C.,” he said on Wednesday.