Biden administration's new eviction moratorium moves US towards 'totalitarian-type government': Ben Carson

Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson slammed the Biden administration’s extension of the CDC’s federal eviction moratorium, arguing that it has a negative impact on the economy and moves the U.S. towards a "totalitarian-type government."

"A lot of things have changed since that moratorium was first put in place," Carson told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

"We now have a vaccine. We have other treatments. There are jobs available to people," he continued. "It's a completely different situation and it's being used for political purposes."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Carson’s comments come after realtor groups filed a lawsuit this week, claiming they’re facing significant financial losses following the most recent extension. The lawsuit also says the CDC caved to a "tidal wave of political pressure" from outraged Democrats.

The White House imposed the latest eviction ban just days after allowing a nationwide moratorium to expire, infuriating progressive House Democrats who warned that millions of Americans could lose their homes.

"Money has already been set aside to take care of those landlords. It simply has not been dispersed," Carson said of the funds Congress had appropriated to rental assistance due to the pandemic.

"This is an example of incredible inefficiency on behalf of the government in order to get these landlords into good financial shape," Carson continued.

REALTOR GROUPS SUE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, CDC OVER NEW EVICTION MORATORIUM

However, Carson claims the bigger issues are the legalities surrounding eviction moratoriums.

"The Supreme Court has indicated that it probably is not a constitutional thing. And yet it sounds like the administration wants to go ahead and declare an extension anyway," Carson pointed out.

"That's a very dangerous precedent," he further warned. "You know, we are definitely moving toward a more aggressive, totalitarian-type government."

Carson said the responsibility falls on elected officials to enforce renters’ and landlords' rights.

"We have to encourage our representatives to be aggressive. They have to protect us," Carson pleaded. "We have a wonderful constitution. But if you don't follow it, it's not going to help us."

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.