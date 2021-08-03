Biden to announce new, targeted eviction ban for some renters

The Biden administration on Tuesday is expected to announce a new ban on evictions for some renters just days after the White House allowed a nationwide moratorium to expire on Saturday, infuriating progressive House Democrats who warned that millions of Americans could lose their homes.

Officials at the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drafted a new policy that will protect tenants in counties with elevated rates of COVID-19 infections, The New York Times reported. Details are still unclear, but the freeze could remain in place for up to 60 days, the Times reported, citing congressional aides and other officials familiar with the matter.

One Democratic aide suggested the halt could cover up to 90% of renters in the U.S.

President Biden told reporters on Tuesday the CDC will release the new guidelines sometime that evening.

Consideration of another pause comes after immense pressure from progressive lawmakers for Biden to act quickly and extend the moratorium after the White House punted the issue to Congress last week, arguing their hands were tied by a recent Supreme Court ruling that implied most justices believed the CDC had exceeded its authority with the ban.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS DISTRIBUTED JUST 6.5% OF AVAILABLE RENTAL AID IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had asked the CDC on Sunday to consider extending the moratorium for 30 days, but said the agency has "been unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium. Our team is redoubling efforts to identify all available legal authorities to provide necessary protections."

Psaki said Tuesday the administration was considering installing a "partial limited short term extension," though she said no decisions had been made yet.

A similar eleventh-hour effort in the House to keep the ban alive until the end of the year also failed after Democrats were unable to secure the necessary support from at least a dozen members of their own caucus. Even if the House had passed a measure extending the ban, it almost certainly would have died in the 50-50 Senate.

House Democrats and the White House both shifted their attention over the weekend to expediting the distribution of $46 billion in rental assistance that Congress approved in December and March. Treasury data show that just $3 billion, or roughly 6.6% of the money, was doled out during the first half of the year.

EVICTION MORATORIUM EXPIRED JULY 31, PUTTING MILLIONS AT RISK OF LOSING THEIR HOMES

"There can be no excuse for any state or locality not accelerating funds to landlords and tenants that have been hurt during this pandemic," Biden said in a statement on Friday evening.

Still, Democrats were unrelenting in their urging of Biden to extend the ban unilaterally.

"I wish that the president, the CDC, would have gone forward and extended the moratorium," Rep. Maxine Waters, the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, told the Times on Monday. "They have the power to do that. I think he should have gone in and he should have done it, and let the chips fall where they may."

Progressive lawmakers celebrated the news on Tuesday.

"Grateful," tweeted. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., sharing an image of several House Democrats who camped outside of the Capitol in protest of the eviction ban's end.