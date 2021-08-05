Jobless claims dip ahead of benefit expiration

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week as the expiration of supplemental benefits drew nearer.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 385,000 Americans filed for initial jobless benefits in the week ending July 31, below the prior week’s downwardly revised 399,000. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 384,000 filings.

Continuing claims, meanwhile, fell to 2.93 million filings, a pandemic-era low, in the week ending July 24, down from the prior week’s upwardly revised 3.296 million. Analysts had anticipated 3.26 million filings.

