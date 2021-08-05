Expand / Collapse search
Jobless claims dip ahead of benefit expiration

Supplemental benefits set to expire in September

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi argues the current inflationary pressure is due to economies reopening, which caused a 'surge in demand,' with 'the supply-side of the economy taking a bit longer' to 'kick into gear.' video

Moody's economist on inflation concerns, markets, July jobs report preview

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week as the expiration of supplemental benefits drew nearer. 

The Labor Department said Thursday that 385,000 Americans filed for initial jobless benefits in the week ending July 31, below the prior week’s downwardly revised 399,000. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 384,000 filings. 

Continuing claims, meanwhile, fell to 2.93 million filings, a pandemic-era low, in the week ending July 24, down from the prior week’s upwardly revised 3.296 million. Analysts had anticipated 3.26 million filings.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.  