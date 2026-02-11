Barron Trump linked to beverage company based near Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump is listed in public records as a director of a new beverage business based near Mar-a-Lago.

Filings submitted last month in Florida and Delaware show that Barron Trump is one of five directors of SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., described by one of its directors as a "yerba mate beverage company" and headquartered just minutes from the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

Yerba mate – a caffeinated herbal tea popular in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay – has gained traction in the U.S. as a coffee alternative.

FOX Business was unable to independently confirm that the Barron Trump named in the filings is the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump.

BARRON TRUMP BUSINESS PARTNER CLARIFIES FUTURE OF LUXURY REAL ESTATE VENTURE: 'WILL NOT BE RELAUNCHED'

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings show the company raised $1 million through a private placement, as first reported by Newsweek.

In addition to Barron Trump, the documents list Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall and Valentino Gomez as directors – two of whom appear to have attended high school with the president's son.

Bernstein, a Villanova University student who previously attended Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach with Barron Trump, described SOLLOS on LinkedIn as "a lifestyle beverage brand built around clean [and] functional ingredients."

A LOOK AT THE TRUMP FAMILY'S BUSINESS EMPIRE

"I’ve decided to postpone my final semester at Villanova University to focus on something I’ve been building for the past 8 months," Bernstein wrote last month. "Since the end of last school year I have been working alongside my co-founder, Stephen Hall, and a few close friends on SOLLOS Yerba Mate."

Hall, now a student at the University of Notre Dame who also attended Oxbridge Academy, said the beverage company is preparing for a spring consumer launch.

An official launch date has not been announced.

The company marks the latest business venture tied to Barron Trump, a sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

HERE'S HOW MUCH TRUMP ACCOUNT BALANCES COULD GROW OVER TIME

In July 2024, Barron Trump and two partners – including a former classmate – incorporated a real estate firm, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in Wyoming. The company was dissolved on Nov. 14, 2024, days after the presidential election.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The White House, first lady Melania Trump's office, Stephen Hall and Spencer Bernstein could not be immediately reached by FOX Business for comment.

FOX Business' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.