Barron Trump business partner clarifies future of luxury real estate venture: 'Will not be relaunched'

A luxury real estate venture that Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, was part of will not be re-launched, one of his partners in the project said.

The New York Post initially reported that the younger Trump planned to launch Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. with two business partners, Carter Fulcher, and Cameron Roxburgh, his former high school classmate.

The company was incorporated in the state of Wyoming on July 15, 2024, according to business filings reviewed by Fox Business. The filings show the company was then dissolved shortly after the election on November 14, 2024.

"As of now the company will not be relaunched," Roxburgh told FOX Business.

The company was reportedly planning to primarily focus on high-end real estate projects, including golf courses and properties in Utah, Arizona and Idaho.

The venture was listed in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, as its principal address, according to business records.

Roxburgh previously told Newsweek that the venture was briefly paused to avoid election-related media attention. However, when FOX Business reached Roxburgh for comment, he said the company will not be relaunched.

Fulcher, a luxury real estate expert whose family runs a prominent real estate firm in Idaho, was the third partner in the venture. Fulcher is also the cousin of U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, an Idaho Republican.

FOX Business has reached out to both Fulchers for comment.

President Trump followed in his father's footsteps when he took over his residential real estate company in 1971, which came before he launched multiple Trump luxury high-rise buildings, hotels and casinos and solidified the Trump brand.

Days before the younger Trump incorporated his venture, his brother, Eric Trump, also incorporated ET Talks LLC., an undisclosed firm.