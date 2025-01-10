GOP governor spills details from Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner: ‘All the Republican governors are unified’

A group of Republican governors met with President-elect Donald Trump for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt told FOX Business' Stuart Varney that the meeting was "great" and Republican governors are being "unified" under Trump.

"Trump was amazing. The energy that this guy has. He was with us till 10 p.m., and I knew he had been in Washington D.C. at President Carter's funeral earlier in the day, but very optimistic about America," Stitt explained.

He continued, "I'll tell you this, the American people are excited for President Trump on January 20 because of safe communities. We're going to see border security finally, and we're going to see energy dominance… So we're really, really excited. All the Republican governors are unified."

Among those in attendance were Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Fox News confirmed.

Prior to the president-elect's dinner, he spoke to Fox News' Peter Doocy during a press conference, and gave praise for the "phenomenal" work accomplished by the group.

"This is a group of people that have done a phenomenal job. And especially when you see what's going on in Los Angeles and you look at the way they've run their states, it's incredible," Trump said Thursday.

Trump also touched on crime, arguing that the crisis is "all on the shoulders of Democrats" and the problematic strategy with which they run their states.

Stitt shared a similar sentiment about crime during his appearance on "Varney & Co." Friday, saying that people are tired of "progressive, weird" policies.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.