Arkansas gov. urges Biden to 'capitalize' on state solutions for distributing at-home COVID tests

Biden administration grapples with a surge in omicron cases

Gov. Hutchinson urges Biden to 'capitalize' on state flexibility, solutions for distributing at-home tests

During an appearance on "Varney & Co." Thursday, Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged President Biden to "capitalize" on state flexibility and solutions to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government grapples with the uptick of omicron cases.

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON: What this federal government does well generally, is to utilize the Defense Production Act, get the supply chain going, and then they partner with the states to get it out. And for example, the 500 million at-home tests that the president announced he wants to purchase, he wants to be able to make those available on a website. My goodness. Get them produced and then send them to the states for distribution. 

USPS REQUESTS TEMPORARY WAIVER FROM BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE, WARNS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION

We already have a distribution network. We can get those out. And that's just one small tool because they're not as accurate as the PCR testing. But we want to partner with the federal government. We're doing it, but don't take away state flexibility and state solutions. Capitalize and use those.

