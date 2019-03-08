Search

Anti-Semitic elected officials must be removed: Amb. Danny Danon

By Chelsea LeoPoliticsFOXBusiness

Amb. Danny Danon discusses Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) controversial comments about Israel and how the House passed a resolution condemning “hateful expressions of intolerance.”video

Anti-Semitism is on the rise in US, Europe: Amb. Danny Danon

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed an anti-hate resolution 407-23 to condemn all forms of anti-Semitism, racism, and Islamophobia. All 23 of the nays were from Republican members, many who criticized the bill for not being critical enough over the dangers of anti-Semitism.

Ambassador Danny Danon applauded the resolution telling FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs that it was encouraging to see such a bipartisan effort in Congress.

“That is a message we should send to the kids: we should condemn anti-Semitism, we should leave politics aside,” he said on Thursday.

Danon also discussed the necessity to criticize leaders who make hateful and dangerous comments, saying, “When you have an elected representative using anti-Semitic comments, what will people think? They actually give a green light for bigotry, for hatred.”

The Ambassador added, “That’s why it’s very important to condemn, to isolate, even to remove those who preach anti-Semitism.”

