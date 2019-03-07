Southern border is crisis of epic proportions: Former DHS agent

Tim Ballad, founder of Operation Underground Railroad, said there is an urgent need for a barrier at the southern border.

Continue Reading Below

“There are more people today in modern day slavery than ever before in the history of the world,” he told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Wednesday. “This is a crisis of epic proportions and it’s happening at our southern border.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday, testified before the House Homeland Security Committee saying the crisis along the southern border is “not a manufactured crisis” but “truly an emergency.” She also defended the Trump administration’s practice of separating migrant children at the border and claimed that the U.S. is facing a “humanitarian crisis” as immigration officials are on track to apprehend one million people crossing the southern border this year.

Ballard, who is a former special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, said there has been an enormous increase in adults sneaking kids across the border in order to be granted amnesty.

“There has been a 360% increase in adults who are smuggling children who are not their children.” he said. “These are unaccompanied minors that are using these children as pawns because if you can bring a child you can claim amnesty.”

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In Ballard’s opinion, Congress should work with the President to help strengthen border security.

“Infrastructure would curb this -- no question about it,” he said. “A wall, a barrier, a smart wall will curb this. It forces the traffickers to take those children through the ports of entry where they can be rescued.”