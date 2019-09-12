Andrew Yang looks to boost wealth for 10 Americans, so how much is he worth?

Andrew Yang, who began Thursday night's Democratic Presidential debate by boldly proclaiming his campaign will boost the wealth of 10 Americans, has one of the smallest personal fortunes in the Democratic field.

Continue Reading Below

Yang announced to give a total of $120,000 from his campaign funds donated by supporters to create a Freedom Dividend Pilot Program for at least 10 individuals for one year. It was a stunning open for this corporate lawyer-turned-tech entrepreneur.

Unlike several of his 2020 rivals, Yang has not released his tax returns, but Forbes estimated in August that Yang is worth approximately $1 million.

However, The Wall Street Journal reported in May that his assets are between $834,000 and $2.4 million, which puts him close to Sen. Bernie Sanders -- who Forbes estimates is worth $2.5 million -- but behind some of the other frontrunners.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is reportedly worth $12 million, while former vice president Joe Biden is estimated to be worth $9 million.

Advertisement

After he graduated from Columbia Law School, Yang was a corporate lawyer, where he was reportedly making $125,000, plus a $25,000 bonus, according to an interview he did with Freakonomics in January.

However, he only worked as a corporate lawyer for five months before he left to work on tech start-ups, according to a June profile in The Washington Post Magazine.

Despite a few failures, his test-prep start-up Manhattan GMAT was bought by Kaplan in 2009, which is when he “became a millionaire,” he told the magazine.

And though he didn’t say specifically how much he has, he reportedly told The Post that “my net worth is probably much lower than speculation would lead one to believe.”

Later, Yang went on to be the CEO of a nonprofit called Venture for America. According to the Center for Public Integrity, Yang made $285,000 in 2016 in that position, but his pay reportedly dropped in 2017 to $214,000. He stepped down as CEO later that year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Despite his lack of political experience, Yang did manage to make it to the third Democratic debate stage, which had stricter requirements than earlier debates.

According to The New York Times, Yang raised $4 million for his campaign from an estimated 133,000 donors. He also made the polling qualification, which required he hit 2 percent in four qualifying polls released between June 28 and Aug. 28.

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.