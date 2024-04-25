Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

Amid antisemitism rise, other colleges could upend Columbia, Harvard

Anti-Israel protests at Ivy League institutions pushing students, employers to look elsewhere

close
'Kudlow' panelists Steve Moore, Jackie DeAngelis and Tammy Bruce discuss how colleges should respond to anti-Israel protests. video

Anti-Israel protests expose the moral rot on college campuses: Steve Forbes

'Kudlow' panelists Steve Moore, Jackie DeAngelis and Tammy Bruce discuss how colleges should respond to anti-Israel protests.

The antisemitism that has emerged on several Ivy League campuses since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel has caused concern that degrees from prestigious schools like Columbia University and Harvard have lost some of their luster, as top employers and prospective students look at other institutions that have been able to quell anti-Israel protests on campus.

The New York Post reported this week that the antisemitic harassment on display during the latest protests has led some Wall Street titans to rethink their focus on traditional elite feeders schools like Harvard, Yale and the University of Pennsylvania and expand their recruiting at institutions like Yeshiva University, the University of Florida and Emory University.

protesters outside columbia university

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a rally outside of Columbia University in New York City on Wednesday. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We’ve always looked beyond the target schools, but we’re doing it even more so now given recent events," hedge fund manager and Columbia alum Daniel Loeb told the outlet. "We are looking for high-quality candidates, but we’re going to be looking at different places."

Gary Goldstein, CEO of executive search firm the Whitney Group, told the Post the situation is becoming a trend.

EXPENSIVE COLUMBIA, YALE TUITION COMES WITH ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

"I’m hearing from people they don’t want to send their kids to these places, but also from the banks that they’re leery about recruiting now from these highly visible schools and will look to places in the Midwest where you don’t see this type of activity," he said.

close
Jewish comedian Jon Lovitz slams the anti-Israel protesters who are demonstrating on college campuses across America on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' video

Jon Lovitz blasts anti-Israel agitators taking over Columbia University: 'It's horrible'

Jewish comedian Jon Lovitz slams the anti-Israel protesters who are demonstrating on college campuses across America on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

The latest wave of anti-Israel protests began over a week ago at Columbia and spread to other top colleges like New York University and Yale before cropping up at schools across the nation.

Columbia finally called in the NYPD on Wednesday to help remove some students who refused to leave the encampment that the protesters set up on campus, after trying to negotiate with the activists to no avail. The encampment is still in place, and negotiations are ongoing.

UPENN, COLUMBIA, NYU PRESIDENTS MAKING MILLIONS

Other schools have moved quickly to shut down protests that threatened the learning environment and safety of students. 

Dozens of students were arrested Wednesday at the University of Texas at Austin after the school called police in to put an end to a pro-Palestine demonstration that officials had told organizers to cancel the day before.

protesters detained at UT Austin

Police detain demonstrators during a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The university's Division of Student Affairs explained in a statement, "UT Austin does not tolerate disruptions of campus activities or operations like we have seen at other campuses."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Emory University also called in law enforcement when several dozen anti-Israel activists attempted to set up an encampment on school grounds Thursday. The school said the demonstrators were not students, and were trespassing.

"These individuals are not members of our community. They are activists attempting to disrupt our university as our students finish classes and prepare for finals," the university said in a statement, adding, "Emory does not tolerate vandalism or other criminal activity on campus."