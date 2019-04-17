Americans want Congress to address immigration: Former Tennessee lawmaker

Former Tennessee congressman Zach Wamp said Congress needs to come together to address immigration and pass a bill for wall funding.

"Both sides have a lot of dysfunction right now," he told FOX Business' Liz MacDonald on "The Evening Edit" on Wednesday. "And the American people are kind of tired of Congress not addressing big issues like immigration."

During the government shutdown there was agreement from Democrats to work with Republicans on solutions for the border. However there have been no concessions from either side yet.

In Wamp's opinion, Democrats have an obligation to work with the President on immigration.